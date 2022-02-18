Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a black slip dress as she poses for sun-kissed photos : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor who’s famously identified for her grace and glamour typically retains her followers entertained by posting new photos and reels. The actress seems to be sultry, solar kissed photographs in her newest photoshoot have left the city dizzy and tizzy. Janhvi Kapoor has shared a string of seductive sun-kissed Images through which she wore a black thread-like costume and had her nails painted neon. The actress has chosen to maintain her hair messy which provides her a chaotic, uneven and horny look.

Janhvi captioned her photos as ‘Flaming hot Cheetos’ and positively took her Instagram by her flame. Janhvi, who has a following of 15.4M followers on Instagram is an lively consumer who typically shares her newest Polaroids and photos of the photo-sharing platform.

On the work entrance, Janhvi was final seen taking pictures for Mili subsequent to Sunny Kaushal. Milli is produced by her father Boney Kapoor and is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The movie is a remake of the director’s personal Malayalam movie Helen.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor leaves the gym with an arm sling after an injury

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.