Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police tweets on road safety midst Dahi Handi celebrations

Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Traffic Police has been constant in elevating awareness about points affecting society at giant by way of social media. Through wit, humor, and creativity, the division at all times finds a technique to share fascinating advisories. One such current tweet by Mumbai Police mentions street security throughout Janmashtami. As individuals throughout the nation have a good time Janmashtami in full swing, the tweet shared by Mumbai Traffic Police on August 19 raises consciousness on street security, contemplating site visitors congestions.

Mumbai site visitors police wrote within the caption, “Go – Vin’ Da lights flip inexperienced. #Janmashtami #RoadSafety” The tweet is a juxtaposed photograph of a clay pot for Dahi Handi and site visitors lights speaking the message that whereas it’s completely acceptable to interrupt the primary one, nobody ought to breach site visitors alerts. Mumbai site visitors Police wrote the textual content ‘breakable’ below the clay pot and ‘unbreakable’ below site visitors lights to sign stringent street security guidelines on Janmashtami.

Take a take a look at Mumbai Traffic Police’s tweet under:

Since being shared, the publish has garnered a number of likes on totally different social media platforms. The similar publish shared on Mumbai Police’s Instagram web page gathered 12,000 likes and varied feedback from customers who favored the amusing creativity of the publish.

One of the Instagram customers commented, “Amazing Creativity in the image & caption.” “Whoever is handling the account is doing an amazing job,” wrote one other consumer. What are your ideas on the publish?