Jannat Zubair and her brother enjoy a day at Bollywood Theme Park in Dubai, see photos : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who’s seen in lots of music movies and was additionally part of Hichki starring Rani Mukerji, is without doubt one of the most cherished digital sensation. While she has been away from Television for some time, she has made a spot for herself within the digital world.

Apart from this, Jannat is seen travelling usually and sharing glimpses on social media. Currently, Jannat is chilling in Dubai and it’s considered one of her favourite vacation spot. She has shared some pictures from the Bollywood theme park in Dubai for digital tour of her followers.

She stays fixed on her social media and provides her finest in terms of content material creation on the social media. Since an early age, she is into the business and made her social media following to earn the standing of celeb in at this time’s time.

Also Read: Jannat Zubair Rahmani recreates Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra’s iconic ‘Yeh Dosti moment’ from Sholay with brother Ayan Zubair

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.