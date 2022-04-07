January 6 Defendant Matthew Martin Found Not Guilty on All Charges

A federal choose on Wednesday cleared a New Mexico man of a number of misdemeanor counts associated to the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Matthew Martin of Santa Fe is the primary particular person charged in reference to occasions on January 6 who has been acquitted on all expenses.

AP reports U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden issued the decision from the bench after listening to testimony with out a jury.

The outlet mentioned McFadden allowed it was cheap for Martin to imagine outnumbered law enforcement officials allowed him and others to enter the Capitol via the Rotunda doorways on the day.

The choose additionally mentioned the defendant’s actions had been “about as minimal and non-serious” as anybody who was on the Capitol that day.

Martin, whose bench trial began Tuesday, testified a police officer waved him into the constructing after the riot erupted. A prosecutor dismissed that testimony as “nonsense.”

The choose, nonetheless, disagreed. He mentioned video reveals two law enforcement officials standing close to the Rotunda doorways and permitting individuals to enter as Martin approached. One of the officers appeared to lean again earlier than Martin positioned a hand on the officer’s shoulder as a potential signal of gratitude, the choose mentioned.

McFadden described Martin’s testimony as “largely credible.” The choose mentioned it was not unreasonable for him to imagine that officers allowed him to enter the Capitol, regardless that alarms had been blaring and damaged glass was strewn concerning the ground, in response to AP.

Martin, federal protection contractor, held a safety clearance and took private depart from his job on Jan. 6.

He was arrested in April 2021 and confronted expenses of coming into and remaining in a restricted constructing; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted constructing; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol constructing; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol constructing, NBC reports.

Martin is the third Capitol riot defendant whose case has been resolved by a trial.

He is the primary of the three to be acquitted of all expenses that he confronted. The first two Capitol riot trials ended with convictions, though McFadden acquitted a kind of defendants of a disorderly conduct cost after a bench trial final month.