Janusz Walus not entitled to be released on parole, lawyer tells ConCourt | News24

Limpho Hani, Chris Hani’s widow is seen on the North Gauteng High Court throughout the parole utility of her husband’s killer Janusz Walus. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alaister Russell)

Janusz Walus gunned down SACP chief Chris Hani practically three a long time in the past.

He has now approached the Constitutional Court to assessment Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s March 2020 resolution to not approve his launch on parole.

Multiple ministers refused to launch him on parole.

The lawyer representing Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says there isn’t any advantage within the argument his shopper is beneath political strain in contemplating the parole of the person who killed SACP chief Chris Hani.

Janusz Walus gunned down Hani practically three a long time in the past. He has been making use of for parole since 2011 – and has been denied each time.

He approached the Constitutional Court to assessment Lamola’s resolution on 16 March 2020 to not approve his launch on parole.

On Monday, Walus’ advocate, Roelof du Plessis, argued within the apex court docket ministers have been political appointees positioned of their positions by the ANC, who’s an alliance companion of the SACP, and “it simply makes it difficult for any minister to make this decision”.

But Lamola’s advocate, MTK Moerane SC, stated there was no advantage in that submission.

“The minister stated under oath that he did not consult his political comrades and that he took the decision in his capacity as the minister of justice and correctional services.

Janusz Walus. Netwerk24 Netwerk24, file

“We submit that that exact view level is wrong, and their submission is subsequently with out advantage. The truth that he’s a politician is neither right here nor there,” he added.

Walus assassinated Hani on 10 April 1993.

He was initially sentenced to death for the murder but later had that sentence commuted to life behind bars.

READ | Last chance at freedom for Janusz Walus? ConCourt agrees to hear Hani killer’s parole appeal

Walus first became eligible for parole in 2005 after serving 13 years and four months of his life sentence.

Justice Leona Theron asked why Lamola, in his reasons, did not mention the length that Walus had spent in prison and what the court should make of that.

Responding, Moerane said Lamola was aware of the length Walus had spent in prison and it was not “vital” for him to mention it.

Theron also questioned why Lamola had not listed he took the period of incarceration Walus had served as a positive factor in his favour.

Moerane said that factor was “so apparent”, and Lamola did not have to mention it.

He also faced questions from Justice David Unterhalter, who asked if the advocate “accepted” the proposition that a person serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole would suffer unconstitutional punishment.

“We settle for that,” Moerane said.

Unterhalter then added: “That would appear then logically to suggest, that at some extent, even probably the most heinous crime, the retribution issue has been served … the query is, when is that time reached within the case of the applicant? Isn’t he entitled to know when that time is reached?”

ALSO READ | Hani killer’s parole: Lawyer asks ConCourt to apply principle of ubuntu in considering appeal

But Moerane merely stated Walus “will know when he’s launched on parole”.

Unterhalter asked if this argument was not irrational.

“Isn’t that in itself merciless and weird punishment, to go away any person in a scenario that they by no means know, from one utility to the following whether or not retribution has now been served is definitely a type of merciless and weird punishment as a result of your argument is: you’ll know when you realize and is not that irrational?”

But Moerane disagreed, saying the decision-maker considered relevant facts and circumstances at the time.

Meanwhile, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane – who is representing the SACP and Hani’s wife, Limpho – argued the nature of the crime committed by Walus was not “merely a homicide of a person”.

“It was a homicide of a democratic dream,” he said.

Sikhakhane added the minister was correct on rationality, saying the apex court was not in a better position to substitute the decision.

“Mr Walus is just not entitled to parole. No one is entitled to parole. People are entitled to be thought-about for parole.”

He stated the minister’s resolution complied with the authorized necessities.

Judgment has been reserved.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.