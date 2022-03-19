“Japan Aims To Invest $42 Billion Over Next 5 Years In India”: PM Modi

Japan will increase its funding goal in India to an bold 5 trillion yen, introduced PM Modi.

New Delhi:

Japan goals to speculate $42 billion over the subsequent 5 years in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated after a bilateral assembly along with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi this night. “Japan will raise its investment target in India to an ambitious 5 trillion yen or Rs 3.2 lakh crore ($42 billion) over the next five years,” introduced PM Modi.

Mr Kishida, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Delhi for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit at round 3:40 pm on his first go to to India as the pinnacle of the Japanese authorities.

The two sides inked six agreements offering for the growth of bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas, moreover firming a separate clear vitality partnership.

At a joint briefing, PM Modi stated deepening India-Japan ties won’t solely profit the 2 nations however may also assist in encouraging peace, prosperity and stability within the Indo-Pacific area.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 introduced 3.5 trillion yen in funding and financing over 5 years throughout a go to to India.

Japan has been supporting India’s city infrastructure growth and a high-speed railway primarily based on its bullet practice expertise.

Earlier within the day, the 2 leaders met on the Hyderabad House within the nationwide capital and mentioned methods to spice up financial and cultural linkages between the 2 nations as per the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Modi had spoken to PM Kishida on telephone in October 2021 quickly after he assumed workplace. Both sides expressed a want to additional strengthen the particular strategic and international partnership.

This yr additionally marks the seventieth anniversary of the institution of diplomatic relations between the 2 nations.