Asia
Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China, newspaper reports
The missiles could be current arms modified to increase their vary from 100 kilometers (62 miles) to 1,000 kilometers, the newspaper mentioned, citing authorities sources.
The arms, launched by ships or plane, could be stationed primarily round the southern Nansei islands and able to reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri mentioned.
Representatives from Japan’s Foreign Ministry didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the report.
Japan, which interprets its war-renouncing postwar structure to imply it might use its army just for self-defense, has stepped up its army spending and brought a extra assertive technique lately. But it has avoided deploying long-range missiles, amongst its limits on weapons that may strike targets on international soil.
Regional tensions ratcheted up this month after a visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan, which is self-ruled however claimed by China. Beijing launched missiles close to Taiwan and into Japan’s unique financial zone.