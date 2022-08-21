Japan considers deploying long-range missiles to counter China
Japan is contemplating the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise
missiles to spice up its counterattack functionality towards China, the
Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, Trend reviews citing Reuters.
The missiles could be current arms modified to increase their
vary from 100 km (62 miles) to 1,000 km, the each day mentioned, citing
authorities sources.
The arms, launched by ships or plane, could be stationed
primarily across the southern Nansei islands and able to reaching
the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri mentioned.
Representatives from Japan’s overseas ministry didn’t
instantly reply to a request for touch upon the report.
Japan, which interprets its war-renouncing postwar structure
to imply it might use its navy just for self-defense, has stepped
up its navy spending and brought a extra assertive technique in
current years. But it has avoided deploying long-range
missiles, amongst its limits on weapons that may strike targets on
overseas soil.