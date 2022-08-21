Japan is contemplating the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise

missiles to spice up its counterattack functionality towards China, the

Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

The missiles could be current arms modified to increase their

vary from 100 km (62 miles) to 1,000 km, the each day mentioned, citing

authorities sources.

The arms, launched by ships or plane, could be stationed

primarily across the southern Nansei islands and able to reaching

the coastal areas of North Korea and China, the Yomiuri mentioned.

Representatives from Japan’s overseas ministry didn’t

instantly reply to a request for touch upon the report.

Japan, which interprets its war-renouncing postwar structure

to imply it might use its navy just for self-defense, has stepped

up its navy spending and brought a extra assertive technique in

current years. But it has avoided deploying long-range

missiles, amongst its limits on weapons that may strike targets on

overseas soil.