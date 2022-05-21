Japan decries East China Sea development

Japan has lodged a grievance towards China’s drive to develop areas within the East China sea.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated on Saturday he was disenchanted in China’s actions, describing them as “unacceptable.”

Speaking to reporters within the western metropolis of Kyoto, he stated the federal government had lodged a grievance towards China through diplomatic channels.

The Japanese international ministry launched a press release on Friday confirming a rise in Chinese efforts to develop pure assets within the East China Sea, together with areas which can be west of the midpoint between Japan and China.

One supply of lasting pressure between the world’s second- and third-largest economies is a dispute over tiny islands within the East China Sea, which Japan controls however China additionally claims, and the waters round them.