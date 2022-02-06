Japan dominates the first day of the Paris Grand Slam

Japan reigned supreme on the primary day of judo in Paris with the present world champion Tsunoda Natsumi overcoming Mongolia’s Baasankhuu Bavuudorj within the below 48 kilo ultimate. A Waza-ari early on within the contest adopted by a maintain down in direction of the top, secured Tsunoda her first Paris Grand Slam title.

And her compatriot Nagayama Ryuju triumphed within the below 60 kilo ultimate, beating his Korean opponent Jeon Seungbeom. A counter for a Waza-ari adopted by a maintain down, captured Nagayama his eighth Grand Slam title and his second in Paris.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi, representing the Hungarian authorities, awarded them their medals.

In an all-Japan ultimate within the below 57 kilo girls’s class, it was Haruka Funakubo who utilized sufficient strain to edge out her compatriot Momo Tamaoki in golden rating.

They have been awarded their medals by the chairman of the board of Yükselir Group, Yavuz Yükselir.

The below 63 kilo girls’s class was yet one more all-Japanese ultimate, with Nami Nabekura claiming a formidable fourth gold for Japan after defeating Masako Doi.

She was awarded her gold medal by International Judo Federation (IJF) visitor Leo Bahadourian.

The French crowd have been rewarded within the below 52 kilo girls’s ultimate as France’s Amandine Buchard overcame Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi, at virtually 4 minutes into golden rating to assert her first Paris Grand Slam title.

She was awarded her medal by the CEO of Ultima Capital, the Partner of the IJF, Max-Hervé George.

Afterwards Buchard described how a lot the gang meant to her.

“In the end the power you need inside, you find it in the people and it’s like – OK – they give me power and I will fight for me but for them too,” she mentioned.

Mongolia’s Baskhuu Yondonperenlei was victorious within the below 66 kilo ultimate, beating the world primary and double Olympic medalist, Korea’s An Baul.

He was awarded his medal by Stefano Ricci, the proprietor of menswear model Stefano Ricci.

The below 73 kilo ultimate pitted the present world champion Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia towards Hashimoto Soichi of Japan. The gold was clinched in golden rating, with Shavdatuashvili taking the tactical victory.

He was awarded his medal by IJF ambassador Ion Tiriac.

Shavdatuashvili then additionally thanked the gang. “This audience here in Paris in this city is absolutely one of a kind – they understand judo, they love judo,” he mentioned.