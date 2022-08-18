Asia

Japan Fast Facts

Capital: Tokyo

Ethnic teams: Japanese 98.1%, Koreans 0.4%, Chinese 0.5%, different 1%

Religion: Shintoism 70.4%, Buddhism 69.8%, Christianity 1.5%, different 6.9% (Many follow each Shintoism and Buddhism)

Unemployment: 2.36% (2019 est.)

Other Facts

Japan is a parliamentary democracy with a constitutional monarchy.

Four massive islands: Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu, account for about 98% of the nation’s land space.

Japanese society dates again to the Jomon interval circa 300 BC.

Following an financial increase after World War II, Japan has been caught in stagnation and deflation because the Nineteen Nineties.

Timeline

1185-mid-1800 – Japan is dominated below the feudal system of the shogun (navy commanders); the emperors of Japan had been figureheads.

1868 – The Meiji Restoration, when Japan returns to the direct imperial rule that started circa 660 BC.

1868-1890 – The modernization of Japan, the formation of political events, the nationwide meeting, the cupboard and the structure.

1894-1895 – China and Japan struggle a nine-month struggle. Japan wins, China provides up Taiwan.

1904 – Russia and Japan go to struggle. The struggle is over by 1905, Japan wins.
1914-1918 – During World War I, Japan enters on the aspect of the allies and good points territory within the Pacific on the finish of the struggle.
July 1937 – Japan invades China. The battle continues via World War II, ending with the Japanese defeat in 1945.

December 7, 1941 – Japan assaults Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, hoping to destroy the US Pacific fleet.

August 6, 1945 – The first atomic bomb is dropped on Hiroshima.

August 9, 1945 – A second atomic bomb is dropped on Nagasaki.

August 14, 1945 – V-J Day. Japan agrees to finish the struggle.

September 2, 1945 – Japan indicators the formal give up aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

1945-1952 – The Occupation of Japan. The nation is below the management of the Allied nations, the United States, Great Britain, China and the Soviet Union.

1956 – Joins the United Nations.
1964 – Tokyo hosts the Summer Olympics.
1972 – The Olympic Winter Games happen in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture, Japan.
January 7, 1989 – Akihito turns into emperor after the demise of Hirohito.
1993 – Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei Kono issues a statement that accepts Japan’s accountability for recruiting comfort women earlier than and through World War II and extends “its sincere apologies and remorse.”
January 1995 – The 6.9 magnitude Kobe earthquake happens, the place 5,502 folks had been killed and 36,896 folks had been injured.
March 1995 – A non secular cult spreads sarin, a nerve gasoline, within the Tokyo subway. Twelve individuals are killed and greater than 5,000 are sickened.

1998 – Nagano hosts the Winter Olympics.

2002 – Co-hosts the World Cup with South Korea.

2006 – The first protection ministry since World War II is accredited by the parliament.

March 11, 2011 – A 9.1 magnitude earthquake takes place 231 miles northeast of Tokyo. The earthquake causes a tsunami with 30 ft. waves that harm a number of nuclear reactors within the space. The mixed complete of confirmed deaths and lacking is greater than 22,000 (almost 20,000 deaths and a pair of,500 lacking). (Source: Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency)
April 2012 – Shintaro Ishihara, the governor of Tokyo, launches an online appeal fund to buy a group of islands in the East China Sea claimed by Japan, China and Taiwan. The uninhabited islands, identified in Japan as Senkaku and in China as Diaoyu, are at the heart of a bitter diplomatic argument between Japan and China.
September 7, 2013 – Tokyo is chosen by the International Olympic Committee to host the 2020 Summer Games.
July 1, 2014 – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proclaims that his Cabinet has approved a defense policy that takes a liberal view of the constitution, allowing for Japanese involvement in the defense of its allies. Previously, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (SDF) might solely act if Japan itself was immediately threatened.
December 14, 2014 – In Japan’s snap parliamentary elections, exit polls show Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party winning in a landslide. The win provides Abe 4 extra years to institute his insurance policies geared toward reviving Japan’s economic system by flooding the market with money, encouraging companies to create extra jobs and rising authorities spending.
September 19, 2015 – Japan’s upper chamber of Parliament approves controversial bills allowing the country’s military to engage in overseas combat in limited circumstances — a significant shift after seven many years of pacifism. The 148-90 vote is the ultimate hurdle for the measures, which is able to go into impact inside roughly the following six months.
December 28, 2015 – Japan and South Korea announce that an agreement has been reached over the long-standing issue of “comfort women,” a time period that describes intercourse slaves utilized by the Japanese navy throughout World War II. Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says his authorities will give 1 billion yen ($8.3 million) to a fund to assist those that suffered.
June 9, 2017 – Japan’s parliament passes a historic bill that will allow Emperor Akihito to become the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in 200 years.
December 1, 2017 – Abe proclaims that Emperor Akihito will stand down on April 30, 2019. Crown Prince Naruhito, who has already assumed a few of his father’s duties, will tackle the position on May 1, 2019, changing into the 126th Emperor to ascend to Japan’s Chrysanthemum Throne.
July 2018 – At least 220 individuals are killed when heavy rain causes flooding and landslides all through southwest Japan (supply: Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency). It is one of the deadliest natural disasters to hit the country since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
April 30, 2019 – Emperor Akihito formally abdicates throughout a ceremony in Tokyo. He will now be often called Emperor Emeritus Akihito. The following day, Crown Prince Naruhito ascends to the Chrysanthemum Throne. Naruhito’s ascension alerts the beginning of the “Reiwa” period.
May 27, 2019 – Two people, including a 11-year-old girl, are killed and 17 other children hurt in a stabbing spree. The assault passed off close to a park within the metropolis of Kawasaki, about 13 miles from Tokyo, authorities mentioned.
July 18, 2019 – At least 34 people die after a person burns down a famend animation studio in Kyoto. The suspect, Shinji Aoba, is injured within the assault. This is the country’s worst mass killing in almost 20 years.
July 22, 2019 – Abe declares victory in Japan’s national elections after polls point out his get together has received a majority of seats within the higher home of Parliament.
November 23, 2019 – Pope Francis begins a 4 day tour of Japan. This trip is only the second papal visit to Japan and the first in nearly four decades.
March 24, 2020 – Abe and the IOC agree to postpone the Olympics until 2021. It can also be introduced that the occasion will nonetheless be dubbed Tokyo 2020 regardless of the postponement.
July 29, 2020 – A Japanese court docket acknowledges dozens of victims of radioactive “black rain” as survivors of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, clearing the way in which for them to obtain medical advantages simply days earlier than the seventy fifth anniversary of the assault.
August 28, 2020 – Abe resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.
September 16, 2020 Yoshihide Suga is elected prime minister following a vote in the country’s parliament.



