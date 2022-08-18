Japan Fast Facts
Capital: Tokyo
Ethnic teams: Japanese 98.1%, Koreans 0.4%, Chinese 0.5%, different 1%
Religion: Shintoism 70.4%, Buddhism 69.8%, Christianity 1.5%, different 6.9% (Many follow each Shintoism and Buddhism)
Unemployment: 2.36% (2019 est.)
Other Facts
Four massive islands: Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu, account for about 98% of the nation’s land space.
Japanese society dates again to the Jomon interval circa 300 BC.
Timeline
1185-mid-1800 – Japan is dominated below the feudal system of the shogun (navy commanders); the emperors of Japan had been figureheads.
1868 – The Meiji Restoration, when Japan returns to the direct imperial rule that started circa 660 BC.
1868-1890 – The modernization of Japan, the formation of political events, the nationwide meeting, the cupboard and the structure.
1894-1895 – China and Japan struggle a nine-month struggle. Japan wins, China provides up Taiwan.
December 7, 1941 – Japan assaults Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, hoping to destroy the US Pacific fleet.
August 6, 1945 – The first atomic bomb is dropped on Hiroshima.
August 9, 1945 – A second atomic bomb is dropped on Nagasaki.
September 2, 1945 – Japan indicators the formal give up aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
1945-1952 – The Occupation of Japan. The nation is below the management of the Allied nations, the United States, Great Britain, China and the Soviet Union.
1998 – Nagano hosts the Winter Olympics.
2006 – The first protection ministry since World War II is accredited by the parliament.