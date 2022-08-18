Japan Fast Facts

Capital: Tokyo

Ethnic teams: Japanese 98.1%, Koreans 0.4%, Chinese 0.5%, different 1%

Religion: Shintoism 70.4%, Buddhism 69.8%, Christianity 1.5%, different 6.9% (Many follow each Shintoism and Buddhism)

Unemployment: 2.36% (2019 est.)

Other Facts

Japan is a parliamentary democracy with a constitutional monarchy.

Four massive islands: Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu, account for about 98% of the nation’s land space.

Japanese society dates again to the Jomon interval circa 300 BC.

Following an financial increase after World War II , Japan has been caught in stagnation and deflation because the Nineteen Nineties.

Timeline

1185-mid-1800 – Japan is dominated below the feudal system of the shogun (navy commanders); the emperors of Japan had been figureheads.

1868 – The Meiji Restoration, when Japan returns to the direct imperial rule that started circa 660 BC.

1868-1890 – The modernization of Japan, the formation of political events, the nationwide meeting, the cupboard and the structure.

1894-1895 – China and Japan struggle a nine-month struggle. Japan wins, China provides up Taiwan.

1904 – Russia and Japan go to struggle. The struggle is over by 1905, Japan wins.

1914-1918 – During During World War I , Japan enters on the aspect of the allies and good points territory within the Pacific on the finish of the struggle.

July 1937 – Japan invades China. The battle continues via Japan invades China. The battle continues via World War II , ending with the Japanese defeat in 1945.

December 7, 1941 – Japan assaults Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, hoping to destroy the US Pacific fleet.

August 6, 1945 – The first atomic bomb is dropped on Hiroshima.

August 9, 1945 – A second atomic bomb is dropped on Nagasaki.

August 14, 1945 – Japan agrees to finish the struggle. V-J Day.

September 2, 1945 – Japan indicators the formal give up aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

1945-1952 – The Occupation of Japan. The nation is below the management of the Allied nations, the United States, Great Britain, China and the Soviet Union.

1964 – Tokyo hosts the Summer Olympics.

January 7, 1989 – Akihito turns into emperor after the demise of Hirohito.

January 1995 – The 6.9 magnitude Kobe earthquake happens, the place 5,502 folks had been killed and 36,896 folks had been injured.

March 1995 – A non secular cult spreads sarin, a nerve gasoline, within the Tokyo subway. Twelve individuals are killed and greater than 5,000 are sickened.

1998 – Nagano hosts the Winter Olympics.

2002 – Co-hosts the World Cup with South Korea.

2006 – The first protection ministry since World War II is accredited by the parliament.

December 14, 2014 – In Japan's snap parliamentary elections, exit polls show Abe's Liberal Democratic Party winning in a landslide. The win provides Abe 4 extra years to institute his insurance policies geared toward reviving Japan's economic system by flooding the market with money, encouraging companies to create extra jobs and rising authorities spending.

September 19, 2015 – Japan's upper chamber of Parliament approves controversial bills allowing the country's military to engage in overseas combat in limited circumstances — a significant shift after seven many years of pacifism. The 148-90 vote is the ultimate hurdle for the measures, which is able to go into impact inside roughly the following six months.

December 28, 2015 – Japan and South Korea announce that an agreement has been reached over the long-standing issue of "comfort women," a time period that describes intercourse slaves utilized by the Japanese navy throughout World War II. Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida says his authorities will give 1 billion yen ($8.3 million) to a fund to assist those that suffered.

July 22, 2019 – Abe declares victory in Japan's national elections after polls point out his get together has received a majority of seats within the higher home of Parliament.

March 24, 2020 – Abe and the IOC agree to postpone the Olympics until 2021. It can also be introduced that the occasion will nonetheless be dubbed Tokyo 2020 regardless of the postponement.

July 29, 2020 – A Japanese court docket acknowledges dozens of victims of radioactive "black rain" as survivors of the Hiroshima atomic bombing, clearing the way in which for them to obtain medical advantages simply days earlier than the seventy fifth anniversary of the assault.