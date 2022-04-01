Europe
Japan freezes assets of 4 more Russian organisations, others for involvement in N.Korea’s weapons projects
Japan stated on Friday it was freezing the belongings of 4 Russian
organisations, three Russian people and 6 North Korean
people for involvement in North Korea’s weapons initiatives,
based on an announcement from the overseas ministry, Trend reviews citing Reuters.
North Korea late final month examined an enormous new intercontinental
missile, prompting the United States to push for “updating” and
strengthening United Nations sanctions on North Korea.