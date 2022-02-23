Japan imposes sanctions on Russia

Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in

Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated on Wednesday, terming

Moscow’s strikes an unacceptable violation of Ukrainian sovereignty

and worldwide legislation, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

Japan’s sanctions embrace prohibiting the issuance of Russian

bonds in Japan and freezing the belongings of sure Russian

people in addition to limiting journey to Japan, Kishida

stated.

“Russia’s actions very clearly harm Ukraine’s sovereignty and

go towards worldwide legislation. We as soon as once more criticise these strikes

and strongly urge Russia to return to diplomatic discussions,” he

stated.

“The state of affairs stays fairly tense and we are going to proceed to

monitor it intently.”