Japan imposes sanctions on Russia
Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in
Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated on Wednesday, terming
Moscow’s strikes an unacceptable violation of Ukrainian sovereignty
and worldwide legislation, Trend reviews citing Reuters.
Japan’s sanctions embrace prohibiting the issuance of Russian
bonds in Japan and freezing the belongings of sure Russian
people in addition to limiting journey to Japan, Kishida
stated.
“Russia’s actions very clearly harm Ukraine’s sovereignty and
go towards worldwide legislation. We as soon as once more criticise these strikes
and strongly urge Russia to return to diplomatic discussions,” he
stated.
“The state of affairs stays fairly tense and we are going to proceed to
monitor it intently.”