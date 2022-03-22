Japan opposes Russian withdrawal from World War II peace treaty talks over sanctions
Russia and Japan have nonetheless not formally ended World War II hostilities due to the standoff over islands simply off Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, recognized in Russia because the Kurils and in Japan because the Northern Territories. The islands had been seized by the Soviets on the finish of World War II.
“Under the current conditions Russia does not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty,” the Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned in an announcement, citing Japan’s “openly unfriendly positions and attempts to damage the interests of our country.”
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida mentioned he strongly opposed Russia’s choice, terming it “unfair” and “completely unacceptable.”
“This entire situation has been created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s response to push this onto Japan-Russia relations is extremely unfair and completely unacceptable,” he mentioned, including that Japan’s attitudes in the direction of in search of a peace treaty had been unchanged and it had protested the Russian transfer.
“Japan must resolutely continue to sanction Russia in cooperation with the rest of the world,” he added.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno mentioned Japan had lodged a protest with Russia’s ambassador in Tokyo.
In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japan final week introduced plans to revoke Russia’s most-favored nation commerce standing, increase the scope of asset freezes towards Russian elites and ban imports of sure merchandise.
When asserting the measures final week, Kishida mentioned that Japan may also collaborate with worldwide assist companies to ship meals and medication to Ukrainians. He added Japan had began accepting evacuees from Ukraine and referred to as on the general public’s help.
Last 12 months, President Vladimir Putin mentioned that each Tokyo and Moscow wished good relations and referred to as it absurd they’d not reached a peace settlement.
Russia has additionally withdrawn from talks with Japan about joint enterprise initiatives on the Kuril Islands and ended visa-free journey by Japanese residents, the assertion mentioned.