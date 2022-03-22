Japan opposes Russian withdrawal from World War II peace treaty talks over sanctions

Russia and Japan have nonetheless not formally ended World War II hostilities due to the standoff over islands simply off Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, recognized in Russia because the Kurils and in Japan because the Northern Territories. The islands had been seized by the Soviets on the finish of World War II.

“Under the current conditions Russia does not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty,” the Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned in an announcement, citing Japan’s “openly unfriendly positions and attempts to damage the interests of our country.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida mentioned he strongly opposed Russia’s choice, terming it “unfair” and “completely unacceptable.”

“This entire situation has been created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s response to push this onto Japan-Russia relations is extremely unfair and completely unacceptable,” he mentioned, including that Japan’s attitudes in the direction of in search of a peace treaty had been unchanged and it had protested the Russian transfer.