Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

Japan and the Philippines agreed on Saturday to think about additional increasing protection cooperation towards a backdrop of regional tensions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The assembly in Tokyo of the 2 Asian nations’ overseas and protection ministers was the primary within the “2+2” format between the important thing US allies.

The two international locations will have a look at doubtlessly enhancing cooperative exercise and sharing provides, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stated after the assembly.

Tokyo and Manila have been at odds with China over its conduct within the East and South China Seas, whereas Russia’s actions in Ukraine and North Korea’s missile exams additionally of mutual concern.

Japan and the Philippines signed an settlement to forge nearer protection ties in January 2015 and have since carried out almost 20 joint naval drills. In 2021 in addition they held joint air power workout routines.

Japan has additionally transferred protection and know-how tools that would assist the Philippines increase patrols within the South China Sea, the place it has territorial disputes with China.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana additionally attended the assembly.

The protection ministers met on Thursday and agreed to additional increase safety cooperation by conducting joint workout routines.

The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan’s ninth such grouping however solely the second in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

