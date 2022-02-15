Japan PM Kishida to call Ukraine leader over Russian invasion fears

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will communicate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Tuesday, a authorities supply mentioned, as Tokyo expressed “grave concern” concerning the danger of a Russian invasion.

Tokyo was making ready for the decision on Tuesday night native time, as diplomatic efforts for a peaceable decision step up after an obvious opening from Russia, and with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz due in Moscow later within the day.

Kishida mentioned on Tuesday that Japan was “watching the situation with grave concern.”

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation with high vigilance, while coordinating closely with G7 countries to deal with any developments appropriately,” he mentioned at a gathering between authorities ministers and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On Monday, a press release by finance ministers from the G7 group of most developed nations warned that Russia confronted powerful sanctions if it proceeded with navy motion towards Ukraine.

The allies stood able to “collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy”, the assertion mentioned.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Tuesday pressured Tokyo’s help for “the integrity of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory,” however declined to present particulars on what kind any sanctions would possibly take.

“If a Russian invasion occurs, Japan will deal with it appropriately, including through imposing sanctions, in response to what has actually happened and in cooperation with the international community including the G7,” he instructed reporters.

Japan’s protection minister in the meantime warned of an elevated Russian naval presence within the Sea of Japan and the southern a part of the Sea of Okhotsk.

“It is thought that they intend to show off the capability to operate in the East and West, along with the Russian military’s recent movement around Ukraine,” Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi mentioned in a tweet.

Japan’s relations with Russia are difficult: the 2 international locations by no means signed a peace treaty after World War II due to a lingering dispute over 4 islands claimed by Moscow within the closing days of the battle.

The islands, off the northern coast of Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, are often called the southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

