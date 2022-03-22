Japan protests Russian halt to World War Two peace treaty talks  

Japan reacted angrily on Tuesday after Russia withdrew from peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint financial initiatives associated to the disputed Kuril islands due to Japanese sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Japan haven’t formally ended World War Two hostilities due to their standoff over islands, seized by the Soviet Union on the finish of World War Two, simply off Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido.

The islands are recognized in Russia because the Kurils and in Japan because the Northern Territories.

Japan has imposed sanctions on 76 people, seven banks and 12 different our bodies in Russia, most lately on Friday, and included protection officers and its state-owned arms exporter, Rosoboronexport.

Russia wouldn’t proceed negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty “under current conditions,” its overseas ministry mentioned on

Monday, citing Japan’s “openly unfriendly positions and attempts to damage the interests of our country.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida mentioned he strongly opposed Russia’s determination, calling it “unfair” and “completely unacceptable.”

“This entire situation has been created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s response to push this onto Japan-Russia relations is extremely unfair and completely unacceptable,” he mentioned, including that Japan’s perspective towards searching for a peace treaty was unchanged and it had protested towards the Russian determination.

“Japan must resolutely continue to sanction Russia in cooperation with the rest of the world,” he mentioned.

Kishida, requested later about financial cooperation with Russia, mentioned Japan valued any alternative to safe a reasonable vitality provide – a reference to vitality initiatives in Sakhalin, after withdrawals by Shell and Exxon Mobil.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno mentioned Japan had lodged a protest with Russia’s ambassador to Japan, and later Japan’s vice overseas minister summoned the ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, to the ministry to lodge a protest.

Galuzin was later quoted by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper as saying that given the state of affairs concerning current “unfriendly actions,” Russia had no intention of constant negotiations.

Japan final week additionally introduced plans to revoke Russia’s most-favored nation commerce standing and ban imports of sure merchandise.

Last 12 months, President Vladimir Putin mentioned that each Tokyo and Moscow wished good relations and that it was absurd that they had not reached a peace settlement.

In 2020, Russia’s structure was amended to bar handing over territory to a overseas energy.

Russia has additionally withdrawn from talks with Japan about joint enterprise initiatives on the Kuril islands and ended visa-free journey for Japanese residents, its overseas ministry mentioned.

