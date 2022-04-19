Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste

Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that improve salty tastes, doubtlessly serving to those that want to cut back sodium of their diets.

Co-developed by Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita and beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co ., the chopsticks improve tastes utilizing electrical stimulation and a mini-computer worn on a wristband.

The machine makes use of a weak electrical present to transmit sodium ions from meals, by the chopsticks, to the mouth the place they create a way of saltiness, stated Miyashita.

“As a result, the salty taste enhances 1.5 times,” he stated.

Researchers declare the chopsticks might help improve the notion of how salty meals tastes by 1.5 instances. Credit: ISSEI KATO/REUTERS

Miyashita and his lab have explored varied ways in which know-how can work together with and stimulate human sensory experiences. He’s additionally developed a lickable TV display screen that may imitate varied meals flavors.

The taste-enhancing chopsticks might have specific relevance in Japan, the place the normal food plan favors salty tastes. The common Japanese grownup consumes about 10 grams of salt per day, double the quantity really helpful by the World Health Organization.

Excess sodium consumption is said to elevated incidence of hypertension, strokes and different illnesses.

An worker of Kirin Holdings demonstrates chopsticks that may improve meals style utilizing {an electrical} stimulation waveform that was collectively developed by the corporate and Meiji University’s School of Science and Technology Professor Homei Miyashita, in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Kirin Holdings

“To prevent these diseases, we need to reduce the amount of salt we take,” stated Kirin researcher Ai Sato.

“If we try to avoid taking less salt in a conventional way, we would need to endure the pain of cutting our favorite food from our diet, or endure eating bland food.”

Miyashita and Kirin are refining their chopsticks prototype and hope to commercialize them as early as subsequent yr.

