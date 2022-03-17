Japan residents deal with earthquake aftermath

Four individuals have been reported useless and greater than 100 injured in Japan on Thursday after a strong in a single day earthquake rattled massive components of the east coast and prompted a tsunami warning, authorities stated.

Residents and officers within the nation’s northeast have been nonetheless attempting to evaluate the injury early on Thursday, after the 7.4-magnitude quake that hit shortly earlier than midnight.

The quake off the coast of Fukushima derailed a bullet prepare, opened cracks in highways and threw merchandise from cabinets in retailers.