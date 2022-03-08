Japan sanctions 20 more Russian businessmen, officials – MFA
Japan imposed sanctions on 20 extra Russians together with
businessmen and officers as a result of scenario round Ukraine and
Russia’s army operation, in line with an inventory revealed on the
web site of the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Trend studies citing
TASS.
The record contains Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, presidential
administration’s First Deputy Head Sergey Kiriyenko, presidential
administration’s Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak and Head of Chechnya
Ramzan Kadyrov. The record additionally contains Russian businessmen
together with the Rotenberg brothers, Gennady Timchenko and Alisher
Usmanov. The sanctions additionally have an effect on two organizations: the Internet
Research Agency and personal army firm Wagner.
In addition, Japan revealed an extra record of sanctions on
Belarus which incorporates 12 people and 10 Belarusian corporations
and organizations.