Japan sanctions 20 more Russian businessmen, officials – MFA

Japan imposed sanctions on 20 extra Russians together with

businessmen and officers as a result of scenario round Ukraine and

Russia’s army operation, in line with an inventory revealed on the

web site of the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Trend studies citing

TASS.

The record contains Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, presidential

administration’s First Deputy Head Sergey Kiriyenko, presidential

administration’s Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak and Head of Chechnya

Ramzan Kadyrov. The record additionally contains Russian businessmen

together with the Rotenberg brothers, Gennady Timchenko and Alisher

Usmanov. The sanctions additionally have an effect on two organizations: the Internet

Research Agency and personal army firm Wagner.

In addition, Japan revealed an extra record of sanctions on

Belarus which incorporates 12 people and 10 Belarusian corporations

and organizations.