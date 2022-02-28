Japan sanctions Russia’s Putin over Ukraine invasion

Japan will sanction Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and key authorities officers over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio introduced on Sunday.

Japan will freeze the monetary belongings of Putin and the federal government officers, and it’ll be part of the West in blocking foremost Russian banks from the SWIFT worldwide cost community.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force and shakes the foundation of international order,” Fumio stated based on Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

“Japan will provide $100 million as emergency humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine, in addition to the yen-denominated loans worth about $100 million that have already been pledged,” the PM added.

Japan’s stance comes on the fourth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and after the US and the EU have introduced intensive sanctions in opposition to Moscow.

The European Union will shut down its airspace to Russian plane and ban Russian state-owned media within the bloc, along with stepping up assist to Ukraine and concentrating on Moscow ally Belarus with sanctions, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US had already launched sanctions geared toward stopping Putin from utilizing $630 billion in central financial institution overseas foreign money reserves amid a crumbling rouble, along with the slicing off foremost Russian banks from SWIFT.

US President Joe Biden had indicated that imposing sanctions on Putin himself stays an possibility on the desk and can be studied based on developments on the bottom.

Putin ordered earlier on Sunday Russian nuclear forces on excessive alert, citing NATO’s “aggressive [and] illegitimate sanctions” in opposition to Russia because the trigger.

Read extra:

EU funds purchase of weapons for Ukraine, steps up Russia sanctions, targets Belarus

US says Putin nuclear high alert order part of pattern of manufacturing threats

Russian President Putin orders nuclear forces on high alert

US, allies target ‘fortress Russia’ with new sanctions, including SWIFT ban