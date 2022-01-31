World
japan: Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar – Times of India
TOKYO: Japan‘s navy mentioned Monday it was trying to find a fighter jet that disappeared from radar shortly after taking off.
“The monitor of an F15 jet disappeared from the info of the Komatsu management tower after take-off,” a spokesman for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force advised AFP.
The airplane disappeared about 5 kilometres from the Komatsu airbase in central Ishikawa area, off the Sea of Japan, he added.
The spokesman mentioned the airplane was designed for as much as two crew however couldn’t affirm how many individuals had been on board.
Japan has often seen accidents involving its airforce, together with in 2019 when an F-35A stealth jet crashed into the ocean after the pilot suffered spatial disorientation.
The crash sparked a scramble to recuperate the pilot and secrets and techniques onboard the airplane.
