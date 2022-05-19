Japan to donate $2 million to IAEA for Ukraine nuke safety

Japan introduced Thursday that it’s going to donate two million euros ($2.1 million) to the International Atomic Energy Agency for its efforts to make sure the protection of Ukrainian nuclear services which have come below Russian assault.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi unveiled the pledge after assembly with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who’s visiting Japan for talks with officers and to go to the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

The IAEA has despatched consultants to Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, web site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, which was occupied by the Russian army for 5 weeks, and to a different plant in southern Ukraine.

Grossi, who led the 2 missions, mentioned earlier this week that the IAEA plans to ship one other security mission to Chernobyl within the coming weeks on the request of the Ukrainian authorities.

Hayashi mentioned Japan is funding “the urgently needed dispatch of IAEA experts and necessary equipment” for the Ukrainian services.

“Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian nuclear facilities are absolutely impermissible,” Hayashi mentioned. “Japan, which suffered the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident, condemns the acts in the strongest terms.”

Japan shortly joined the United States and Europe in imposing sanctions in opposition to Russia, whereas offering monetary and humanitarian assist for Ukraine, partly due to issues that Moscow’s invasion may embolden China’s rising assertiveness in East Asia.

Grossi, who had a two-hour tour of the Fukushima Daiichi complicated earlier Thursday, praised its “remarkable progress” since two years in the past when he final visited the plant, regardless of difficulties attributable to the pandemic.

He visited services on the plant associated to its deliberate launch of handled radioactive water into the ocean and reiterated the IAEA’s dedication to supply long-term assist for Japan to make sure the discharge meets worldwide security requirements and reassure native communities and neighboring international locations voicing security issues.

Japanese nuclear regulators on Wednesday permitted the water discharge plan submitted by the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, saying the strategies are protected and dangers to the setting are minimal.

Japan introduced final yr plans to launch the wastewater after remedy and dilution starting subsequent yr as a obligatory step for the plant’s decommissioning. Water used to chill the broken cores of three reactors has leaked constantly and is saved in a whole lot of tanks.

China has been a staunch critic of the water launch plan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday known as the plan “a selfish act” and “unacceptable.”

Zhao mentioned Japan ought to “find a proper way to dispose of radiation-contaminated water, rather than clinging to and pushing through the ocean discharge plan.”

