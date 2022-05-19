Japan to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 mln, PM says





Japan will double fiscal help for Ukraine to $600 million in a coordinated transfer with the World Bank to again the nation’s near-term fiscal requirements broken by Russia’s invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed reporters on Thursday.

Japan, a member of the Group of Seven industrialised nations, had beforehand introduced $300 million in loans to Ukraine in April.

