Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol

The authorities’s resolution? Launch a contest to seek out new methods to encourage younger individuals to drink extra.

The “Sake Viva!” marketing campaign, overseen by the National Tax Agency, invitations members to submit concepts on methods to “stimulate demand among young people” for alcohol by way of new companies, promotional strategies, merchandise, designs and even gross sales strategies utilizing synthetic intelligence or the metaverse, in line with the official competitors web site.

“The domestic alcoholic beverage market is shrinking due to demographic changes such as the declining birthrate and aging population, and lifestyle changes due to the impact of Covid-19,” stated the web site, including that the competitors aimed to “appeal to the younger generation … and to revitalize the industry.”

The contest consists of promotional concepts for every type of Japanese alcohol, with functions open till September 9. Finalists might be invited to an professional session in October, earlier than a remaining event in November in Tokyo. The winner will obtain assist for his or her plan to be commercialized, in line with the tax workplace.

But not everyone seems to be on board, with the competitors and tax company receiving criticism from some individuals on-line.

“Are you kidding me?” one Twitter person wrote. “Staying away from alcohol is a good thing!”

Others identified that it appeared inappropriate for a authorities company to encourage younger individuals to drink, and it appeared the marketing campaign had not thought-about well being dangers or sensitivity towards individuals coping with alcoholism.

Japan’s Health Ministry has previously warned of the hazards of extreme ingesting. In a publish on its web site final yr, it referred to as extreme alcohol consumption a “major social problem” that endured regardless of a latest slowdown in consumption. And it urged individuals with unhealthy ingesting habits to “reconsider” their relationship with alcohol.

A ministry spokesperson declined to touch upon the tax company’s competitors when contacted by CNN.

Declining gross sales

Japan, together with a number of different nations in Asia, maintained robust restrictions all through much of the pandemic, closing public areas and decreasing enterprise hours for eating places.

Izakayas — Japan’s model of a pub or tavern — have been significantly onerous hit, with the most recent out there figures displaying gross sales halved from 2019 to 2020, in line with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

With fewer alternatives to drink in public, the speed of “household consumption” — ingesting at residence — “increased significantly,” the ministry stated.

But younger adults have stood out because the exception. About 30% of individuals of their 40s to 60s drink often, that means three days or extra per week, the ministry stated — in comparison with simply 7.8% of individuals of their 20s.

“In this way, the decline in drinking habits year by year is thought to be having an effect on the shrinking of the domestic market,” the ministry stated.

In a 2021 report, the tax company stated duties on liquor had been a serious income supply for the federal government for hundreds of years, however had declined in latest a long time. Japan acquired 1.1 trillion yen ($8.1 billion) in alcohol tax in 2021 — 1.7% of general tax income, in comparison with 3% in 2011, and 5% in 1980.

Japan lifted its state of emergency in October 2021, permitting eating places to promote alcohol once more and keep open later — however restrictions in some elements of the nation remained in place till March this yr.