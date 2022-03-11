Japanese and South Korean leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea

Kishida stated just about all diplomatic choices are open in coping with North Korea, probably together with sanctions, and that Japan will keep in shut contact with the US and South Korea on any response.

Relations between the 2 neighbors have been strained over points stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonization over the Korean peninsula, together with victims of Japan’s compelled labor and mobilization of wartime brothels.

Good bilateral ties are important and must be superior given the state of world affairs, Kishida stated.

Yoon instructed Kishida it will be essential to resolve bilateral pending points in a “reasonable, mutually beneficial manner,” including either side have many areas of cooperation together with regional safety and the financial system.

Yoon additionally shared condolences to the victims and the households of the 2011 earthquake that struck off the northeastern Japan, marking its eleventh anniversary, she added.