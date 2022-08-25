Japanese dancers groove to Aishwarya Rai’s Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye, video stuns netizens

We usually come throughout videos that function dancers who are usually not even from India tapping their ft to Indian songs. While such movies fill our hearts with pleasure, additionally they make for a pleasant watch. Just like this video shared on Instagram that captures two Japanese dancers grooving to the hit Bollywood quantity Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye starring Aishwarya Rai.

The video was shared on an Instagram web page referred to as Mayo Japan which enjoys over 1.2 lakh followers on the meta-owned platform. “It’s Friday!!! How was your week? Let’s enjoy the weekend!!!” learn the caption of the video shared on Instagram about 5 days in the past. The video exhibits the 2 Japanese dancers wowing netizens with their strikes whereas dancing to the tune. They are even sporting matching yellow-coloured ethnic outfits, and their well-synchronized efficiency is just too good to overlook out on.

Watch the video beneath:

The video, since being shared, has amassed over 1.3 lakh views and amassed practically 17S,000 likes. The clip additionally acquired a thundering spherical of applause from netizens.

“This is an epic song of Bollywood! You girls look beautiful in those suits,” a person shared. “You brought back my memories of high school. I used to dance to this song. Thanks for this song. And you both dance very nice. I like it,” one other posted. A 3rd shared, “You both look like a sunflower in a field and your smile is brighter than the sun. ”

Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye is from the 1999 movie Taal. Sung by Asha Bhosle, Aditya Narayan, and Richa Sharma, the tune has been a fan favorite since its launch.