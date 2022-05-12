Japanese grandma tries Indian food for the first time. Watch her reaction

Indian delicacies is widespread all around the world and if you happen to journey overseas, you’ll discover an Indian restaurant in all places. Videos of individuals attempting Indian meals for the primary time are all the time pleasant to observe. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits a Japanese grandma’s response when she tries Indian dishes for the primary time.

The video of the Japanese grandma was posted by the Instagram account stepin_kitchen on April 18 and it has obtained greater than 24,000 views up to now. In the video, the aged girl tries palak paneer and combined vegetable curry for the primary time. After tasting the palak paneer, the girl says, “Yummy! What is this made of?” Someone replies to her in Japanese that it’s palak paneer, fabricated from spinach and cottage cheese. “Hmm. Yum, seems healthy,” says the girl. Then she tries the combined vegetable curry with a parantha. She replies that it’s actually tasty.

“The reaction of a Japanese grandma trying Palak Paneer and Mixed Vegetable Curry for the first time!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“She’s so cute,” commented an Instagram consumer. “She loving it!” posted one other. “She’s precious,” stated a 3rd.

The Instagram account that posted the video is a vegetarian catering service run by an Indian girl named Nisha Zaveri in Kobe, Japan. She typically shares movies of delectable recipes of Indian meals.

What do you consider this Japanese girl’s response on attempting Indian meals for the primary time?