Japanese prime minister, US president meet in Tokyo – TV
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe
Biden have begun talks in Tokyo. Footage of the assembly was proven
on Monday by Japan’s public broadcaster, Trend reviews citing TASS.
Prior to the talks, a welcoming ceremony was held on the
entrance to Akasaka Palace with the anthems of the 2 international locations
performed. Biden was greeted by a guard of honor.
Kishida and Biden are anticipated to debate a broad vary of
points, together with the scenario round Ukraine, sanctions towards
Russia, methods to scale back the dependence on Russian vitality sources,
motion towards China’s coverage, North Korea’s nuclear missile
program in addition to protection cooperation between Tokyo and
Washington.