Japanese prime minister, US president meet in Tokyo – TV

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe

Biden have begun talks in Tokyo. Footage of the assembly was proven

on Monday by Japan’s public broadcaster, Trend reviews citing TASS.

Prior to the talks, a welcoming ceremony was held on the

entrance to Akasaka Palace with the anthems of the 2 international locations

performed. Biden was greeted by a guard of honor.

Kishida and Biden are anticipated to debate a broad vary of

points, together with the scenario round Ukraine, sanctions towards

Russia, methods to scale back the dependence on Russian vitality sources,

motion towards China’s coverage, North Korea’s nuclear missile

program in addition to protection cooperation between Tokyo and

Washington.