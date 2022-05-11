Japan’s Idemitsu to reject import of Russian oil

Japan’s second largest oil processing firm Idemitsu Kosan

will cease shopping for Russian oil, the corporate’s CEO Shunichi Kito mentioned,

citing TASS.

“We used to import [Russian oil], however we make it clear that we

will not be going to import it sooner or later,” he mentioned, in accordance with

NHK, with out offering any timeline for the rejection of oil

provides from Russia.

Until in the present day, Russia contributed to about 4% of Idemitsu Kosan’s

complete import quantity. The firm is in search of different

suppliers now.