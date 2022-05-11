Europe
Japan’s Idemitsu to reject import of Russian oil
Japan’s second largest oil processing firm Idemitsu Kosan
will cease shopping for Russian oil, the corporate’s CEO Shunichi Kito mentioned,
Trend reviews
citing TASS.
“We used to import [Russian oil], however we make it clear that we
will not be going to import it sooner or later,” he mentioned, in accordance with
NHK, with out offering any timeline for the rejection of oil
provides from Russia.
Until in the present day, Russia contributed to about 4% of Idemitsu Kosan’s
complete import quantity. The firm is in search of different
suppliers now.