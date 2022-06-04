Japan’s Kishida may join NATO summit to discuss Ukraine crisis

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is leaning towards attending a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in late June to spur coordination with the West over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed authorities sources.

The transfer would mark an unusually aggressive stance for a Japanese chief though Kishida has repeatedly condemned Russia over what he has described as a “war crime” in opposition to Ukraine.

Moscow has referred to as its motion a particular operation.

In the previous, Japanese leaders have maintained a cautious line on their relations with Russia as the 2 nations have wrangled over decades-old territorial disputes.

A authorities spokesman stated officers could be unable to touch upon the Kyodo report earlier than Monday.

The NATO summit takes place on June 29-30 within the Spanish capital Madrid, which might doubtless overlap with the marketing campaign forward of elections in Japan penciled in for July 10.

Kishida will make a remaining resolution later, taking into consideration the political state of affairs earlier than the higher home elections, the federal government sources have been quoted as telling Kyodo.

NATO has invited Japan to the summit, together with Australia, New Zealand and South Korea as its companions within the Asia-Pacific area.

Kishida’s presence on the summit could be welcomed as delivering a robust message of worldwide solidarity on the Ukraine disaster, the sources have been quoted as saying by Kyodo.

