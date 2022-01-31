Japan’s Kowa says ivermectin effective against omicron in phase III trial

Japanese buying and selling and pharmaceutical firm Kowa Co Ltd mentioned on Monday anti-parasite drug ivermectin has been discovered efficient for treating the omicron variant of COVID-19 in a Phase III trial.

The trial discovered ivermectin has “an antiviral effect” towards the variant, Kowa mentioned with out offering additional particulars. The agency has been working with Kitasato University, a medical college in Tokyo.

Clinical trials evaluating the drug, which is used to deal with parasites in animals and people, are ongoing however promotion of the drug as a COVID-19 remedy has generated controversy.

The drug shouldn’t be authorised for remedy of COVID-19 in Japan and the US Federal Drug Administration has repeatedly warned towards its use.

