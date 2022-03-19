Japan’s Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3 billion in India plant for EVs: Report

In a improvement that would massively bolster transition in direction of electrical autos (EV) within the nation, Japan’s Suzuki Motor is reportedly planning to speculate as a lot as $1.3 billion into the Maruti Suzuki manufacturing facility within the nation so as to manufacture EVs and batteries. Maruti Suzuki is the biggest automobile maker in India and its entry into the EV house may probably impress the inexpensive battery-powered passenger autos house right here.

Reuters, referring to studies within the Japanese media, highlighted that Suzuki Motor could set up India as a base for EVs to cater to native demand which can rise within the occasions to come back. Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, had beforehand instructed that the Suzuki plant in Gujarat may presumably be developed as an EV hub.

The Indian EV house at current is dominated by electrical two and three-wheelers. While there are many choices within the electrical automobile house, nearly all of those are within the luxurious section with a price ticket of round ₹1 crore and over. Tata Motors has a agency grasp on the ‘affordable’ EV house with the Nexon and Tigor electrical fashions. But whereas firms like MG Motor and Hyundai have confirmed extra inexpensive EV fashions for the nation, Maruti Suzuki has up to now remained tight-lipped about its plans.

There have been studies about Maruti Suzuki testing WagonR electrical mannequin and models of the identical have been noticed on trial runs as properly. But Maruti Suzuki has beforehand stated it will enter the EV house solely when it feels it might play the massive quantity recreation. “Maruti Suzuki is the chief within the passenger automobile business, and it totally intends to have management in EVs. But you will need to perceive EV penetration will solely occur in India when situations turn out to be such that buyers should purchase it,” RC Bhargava, Chariman of Maruti Suzuki India, had stated final yr. Bhargava had additionally stated that promoting electrical automobiles in India will not be simple on account of its excessive prices. (Read the full report here)

Maruti Suzuki at present sells petrol and petrol-CNG fashions within the nation solely, having ditched diesel engines a number of years in the past.

