Jason Bateman Honored As Hasty Pudding Man Of The Year

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A celebration and efficiency at Harvard Thursday, like solely Hasty Pudding Theatricals is aware of how. The third oldest theater group in world celebrated their fifty fifth Man of the Year – Jason Bateman.

Following its wealthy custom honoring those that have made significant impacts to TV and movie, there was singing, dancing, and the roast.

READ MORE: I-Team: Human Error Eyed In Fatal Wilmington Train Crash

After the efficiency which Bateman described as “a fever dream” he mirrored on early inspiration for his profession – it was how he bonded along with his dad.

“My dad was a writer, director, producer, actor. He always kind of took me to the movie theater instead of to the park to play catch,” he recalled.

READ MORE: Freezing Rain And Sleet Friday Leave School Superintendents With Tough Call On Closings, Delays

Lately, it’s all about Ozark and the SmartLess podcast.

“We get to talk to our heroes and what’s shocking is they want to talk to us,” he mentioned of the podcast.

Bateman reacted to the Hasty Pudding custom, describing the dignity as “awesome and super flattering and incredibly bizarre. I’ve never had an experience like that in my life. That’s saying something.”

MORE NEWS: ‘Look Out For The Flash Freeze’: Gov. Baker Urges Residents To Stay Off Roads During Storm Friday

The Woman of the Year festivities celebrating Jennifer Garner will occur this Saturday.