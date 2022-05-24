Jason DeRusha Announces Transition To New Role At WCCO-TV

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – May 24, 2022 – After almost 11 years as anchor at WCCO, Jason DeRusha has introduced his choice to depart the anchor desk and transition to a contributing function for station occasions and particular tasks. The choice comes as DeRusha appears to be like to discover different alternatives that enable for a extra common schedule and time with household.

“In many ways, I have the job I dreamed of when I was a young kid watching the news every day from my family’s living room. I’ve met people and gone places I’d never imagined, thanks to WCCO-TV,” mentioned DeRusha. “And still – like many of you, there’s been a stirring in my soul: what if I tried something different? After 19 years of opening the same door, what doors might open if I tried a new one?”

“Our team here at WCCO, our management at CBS, has been nothing but supportive. Well, not totally supportive – they tried hard to convince me to stay,” added DeRusha. “And I do plan to stay on and do special assignments. Anything they’ll let me do for that matter.”

DeRusha began at WCCO as a reporter in 2003 and shortly turned a standout within the newsroom. In 2013 he was named co-anchor of WCCO Mornings, after beforehand serving as reporter of Good Question for 5 and a half years and weekend anchor for almost two years. In addition to mornings, DeRusha additionally co-anchors WCCO Mid-Morning and produces a weekly meals section, DeRusha Eats.

“For nearly 20 years Jason has been a leader both in our newsroom and community,” mentioned Kari Patey, News Director of WCCO/CBS News Minnesota. “From leading our on-air and digital coverage for big stories impacting our communities to mentoring the next generation of journalists in our newsroom, Jason’s time at WCCO will have lasting impact. We wish him nothing but the best and look forward to his continued work at WCCO as a contributor for big events and projects.”

Jason’s reporting has earned 11 Regional Emmy Awards for anchoring, breaking information protection and his reporting for DeRusha Eats and Good Question. His meals protection was additionally acknowledged as a James Beard Award finalist for Outstanding TV Segment.

In 2009, the town of Minneapolis declared September 21 as Jason DeRusha Day. Outside of his work within the newsroom, he’s a frequent speaker and host for charity fundraisers.

DeRusha’s final day anchoring will probably be Thursday, June 23.