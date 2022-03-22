Jason Roy fined £2500, given suspended ban for undisclosed misconduct

Jason Roy has been fined £2,500 and handed a suspended two-match ban by the ECB, who launched a cryptic assertion that posed extra questions than it answered on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) – a physique that hears disciplinary circumstances within the skilled home recreation in England and Wales and operates “at arm’s length from the ECB” – introduced the sanctions after Roy “admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute”.

Roy’s ban is for the following two England matches for which he’s eligible for choice, however has been “suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour”. He should pay a advantageous of £2,500 by March 31.

The assertion made no point out of the motion which brought about a sanction to be made in opposition to Roy and, in a departure from typical protocol, the written causes weren’t revealed in full.

The CDC Regulations had been modified in 2020, stipulating that written causes for a disciplinary panel’s findings ought to be revealed in full on the ECB’s web site “unless [the panel] determines for any reason that it is appropriate that they should only be published in part or not published at all.”

Roy pulled out of his Rs. 2 crore (£200,000 approx.) IPL contract with Gujarat Titans final month citing his need to “spend some quality time with my family” following his stint with Quetta Gladiators within the PSL.

His county, Surrey, introduced he would miss the early levels of the Championship season and as a substitute take “a short, indefinite break from the game”. Roy is presently on vacation along with his household within the Maldives.

An England group spokesperson supplied no remark.