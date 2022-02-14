Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan share special post to showcase their love

Valentine’s Day 2022: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan just lately took to their particular person Instagram pages to share the identical publish to have a good time the special occasion of affection. The candy publish is such that it might win your coronary heart and likewise depart you with a smile in your face.

“Got ourselves a guaranteed “Yes” to the query “Will you be my Valentine?” for all times,” reads the caption of the publish they each shared together with two emoticons. While certainly one of them is a smiling face with sun shades emoji, the opposite one is a coronary heart emoticon. Their share is full with a picture. The image exhibits the duo standing towards a phenomenal backdrop sporting stunning smiles.

Take a take a look at the publish that the duo posted on their particular person Instagram pages:

The publish has been shared slightly over 18 minutes and since being posted, it has collected a number of likes. Till now it has acquired greater than 98,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal additionally hearted the publish that Sanjana Ganesan shared.

“Awwwwww sweethearts!!!!” wrote an Instagram person together with a number of coronary heart emoticons. Others additionally posted the identical emoji to showcase their reactions to the publish. “Superb,” commented one other. “Adorable,” posted a person. Some additionally shared hearth emoticons whereas reacting.

What are your ideas on the publish shared by Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan Valentine’s Day 2022? Did the publish depart you with a smile?