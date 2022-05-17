Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to take 250 T20 wickets | Cricket News – Times of India

𝐁💥💥𝐌 x 2⃣5⃣0⃣ 🔥He turns into the primary Indian pacer to succeed in this milestone 🙌💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians… https://t.co/YQqsYrGC6k — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1652802814000

MUMBAI: Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday turned the primary Indian pacer to choose up 250 T20 wickets.Bumrah achieved this feat in match quantity 65 of the continuing Indian Premier League 2022 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians pacer reached the milestone after eradicating Washington Sundar on the ultimate ball of the Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘s innings. Bumrah bowled a full toss ball, on off stump, and Washington utterly mistimed his slog and in consequence, his stumps had been rattled.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands second within the listing with 223 wickets within the shortest format of the sport. Overall, he’s the fifth Indian bowler to attain the 250 T20 wickets after spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin (274), Yuzvendra Chahal (271), Piyush Chawla (270), and Amit Mishra (262).