Jasprit Bumrah celebrates wife Sanjana Ganesan’s birthday with a sweet video

Jasprit Bumrah somewhat over an hour in the past took to Instagram to share a really sweet video together with a heartwarming message to have fun his spouse and sports activities broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan’s birthday. There is an opportunity that his share will go away you saying aww, and that too repeatedly.

“Happy birthday to my lovely wife! You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me,” he wrote. The video he shared exhibits him making an attempt to seize photos of his spouse with a digicam.

Take a take a look at the gorgeous submit:

Since being posted, the clip has gathered a number of likes. Till now, it has gathered greater than two lakh likes and the numbers are shortly growing. The submit has gathered likes from many individuals, together with cricketer Hardik Pandya. He additionally posted a coronary heart emoticon whereas reacting to the video. The similar emoji was additionally posted by a number of others. Many additionally wrote “Happy Birthday” whereas reacting to the submit.

Sanjana Ganesan reacted to the healthful submit with a love-filled message. “All my best pictures are the ones with you in it,” she wrote and accomplished her remark with a coronary heart emoticon.

“Omg this cuties,” posted an Instagram consumer. “utiesss,” expressed one other. “Lots of love,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the submit?