Javelin spins the drill bit in WA gold copper search

Junior explorer Javelin Minerals has kicked off a 4000m air core drilling program at its Coogee venture close to Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Using a ‘lake drill rig’ the explorer will take a look at gold and copper targets at its Coogee West space together with a 3 kilometre gold development containing bottom-of-hole anomalous outcomes of as much as 0.47 grams per tonne gold.

The venture covers an space of about 17 sq. kilometres 55km southeast of Kalgoorlie on the north-eastern shore of Lake Lefroy. Notably, the venture is 16 km west of ASX-listed Lefroy Exploration’s Burns prospect.

Javelin says sparse and historic air core drilling in 2015 outlined the 3km gold development.

In addition to historic outcomes, latest drilling by the three way partnership between Goldfields and Lefroy Exploration encountered 6m going 0.48 g/t gold from 28m in an obvious continuation of the gold development, instantly south of Javelin’s tenement boundary.

ASX-listed Ramelius Resources carried out gold mining on the Coogee venture in 2013 and produced 20,400 ounces of gold at a mean head grade of 4.7 g/t gold.

Importantly for Javelin, Ramelius’ earlier mining operations left the realm with helpful website infrastructure and a remaining useful resource estimate of 96,000 tonnes grading 3.4 g/t gold for 10,600 ounces.

The venture can be shouldered by Northern Star’s 1.2 million tonnes every year Jubilee Mill 26km to the west and Silver Lake Resources’ 1.3Mtpa Randalls Mill 15km to the east.

Under Victory Mines, its earlier banner, Javelin was initially incomes into the Coogee venture till 2020 November 3 when it acquired the remaining 90 per cent curiosity in Coogee from Ramelius for $1 million in shares.

With its fingers on the reins, Javelin sees Coogee as a near-term, high-grade manufacturing alternative and is transferring ahead with its drill exams to squeeze out as many ounces of gold as doable.

To date, the explorer has accomplished 4 phases of RC drilling totalling 135 holes for 19,136m.

The firm says the drill packages have been profitable in outlining mineralisation that transitions from gold to copper-gold to the north inside a broader copper-gold system on the current Coogee open pit that now has a strike size of greater than 1km.

Notably, the gold-copper targets within the present part of drilling are centred round discrete magnetic anomalies, analogous to its Coogee North prospect.

With the value of gold this week knocking on the US$2000 an oz door, now just isn’t a foul time to be going after the valuable yellow steel.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing attention-grabbing? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au