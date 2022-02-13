Javier Bardem’s The Good Boss wins six at this year’s Goya Awards

The Spanish Film Academy celebrated the thirty sixth Goya Awards in Valencia on Saturday, the place one specific movie was a transparent favorite due to its file variety of nominations.

El Buen Patrón or The Good Boss, the ceremony’s most nominated movie ever with 20, received six of them — together with greatest actor for Javier Bardem, who paid tribute to his spouse Penelope Cruz, who was within the viewers.

“I want to dedicate this award to Penelope who is the woman I love, respect, admire and celebrate every day,” Bardem stated in his acceptance speech.

The movie additionally scooped up the award for greatest director and screenplay for Fernando León de Aranoa and the general award for greatest movie.

This additionally noticed a brand new prize — the International Goya — go to Australian actress Cate Blanchett, offered to her by Penelope Cruz and Spanish movie director Pedro Almodóvar.

In her speech, Blanchett paid tribute to Spanish cinema and praised its efforts to make movies regardless of the pandemic.

The greatest European Film Goya went to Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark), whereas the most effective Ibero-American movie Goya went to Patricio Guzman’s The Mountain Range of Dreams (Chile).

A whole listing of winners will be discovered on theGoyas website.