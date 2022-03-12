Jawan, Home On Leave, Killed By Terrorists In J&K; 4th Attack In 3 Days

The jawan was shot useless by the terrorists this night. (Representational)

Srinagar:

A CRPF jawan, who was residence on depart, was killed by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir this night. This is the fourth assault by terrorists within the final three days.

Mukthar Ahmad, the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, died of his accidents whereas on option to the hospital. Police mentioned the world has been cordoned of to trace down attackers.

“Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi of Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries while on way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

This comes shut on the heels of the killings of the 2 village heads in Kashmir. Shabir Ahmad Mir, the sarpanch related to the BJP, was shot useless by terrorists in Kulgam on Friday, two days after Bashir Ahmad Bhat, sarpanch of Khanmoh. on the outskirts of Srinagar, was killed by terrorists.

In final one week, there was an increase in terrorist incidents throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

The sarpanch of Khanmoh was shot uselessin a goal assault by the terrorists on Wednesday. The goal killing was carried out hours after an IED assault in Udhampur city in Jammu area wherein one individual was killed and 14 others have been injured.

On Sunday, terrorists threw a grenade in busy market place in Srinagar. killing two folks and injuring 38 others.

Meanwhile, 4 terrorists, together with a Pakistani commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), have been killed and one other was arrested throughout three separate encounters with safety forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounters passed off in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts of Kashmir Valley, a police spokesman mentioned.