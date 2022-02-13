‘Jaws’: Peter Dutton cops brutal sledge

Peter Dutton has been likened to a hungry lion stalking Scott Morrison after a chaotic parliamentary week for the federal government.

Labor is zeroing in on its criticism of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s management, likening the chaotic parliamentary week to a David Attenborough documentary.

After a extremely charged sitting week, Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles focused his breakfast TV sparring companion Peter Dutton on Friday.

Mr Marles in contrast the Defence Minister to a lion searching for his prey – the Prime Minister.

Mr Morrison ended a brutal parliamentary week with leaks from his cupboard.

Mr Marles advised the Nine Network on Friday the damaging revelation was the most recent clear signal that Mr Morrison’s management was in bother.

The deputy Labor chief additionally prompt it had been a “fantastic week” for the defence minister, who has been the topic of management hypothesis.

“It’s obviously been a train wreck of a week for Scott Morrison, (but) it’s been a fantastic week for Peter,” Mr Marles advised Today.

“The whole week has played out with a kind of horrible inevitability of a David Attenborough documentary. The PM is looking like the slowest wildebeest of the herd, and we’ve seen Peter (Dutton’s) head popping up from behind the bushes like the lion licking his chops.”

Mr Dutton interjected, telling Mr Marles he “needed to get more sleep”.

“I can’t see him, but is he in his pyjamas or not? He’s just crazy talk this morning,” Mr Dutton stated.

Mr Marles hit again, suggesting Mr Dutton was gunning for the Prime Minister’s job.

“Every time you (Mr Dutton) have gone to the dispatch box, the only thing Scott Morrison can hear is the music from Jaws,” Mr Marles stated.

Mr Dutton responded: “Give me a break”.

The senior cupboard minister stated “of course” Mr Morrison might belief folks round him.

Every week after damning texts from a cupboard minister to former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian known as the Prime Minister a “complete psycho”, Mr Morrison’s management continues to return beneath hearth.

Multiple reviews emerged on Thursday primarily based on a leak from a confidential cupboard assembly earlier within the week.

According to the tales, Mr Morrison needed to introduce laws for a federal corruption watchdog in a commerce off for help of the non secular discrimination invoice.

He did not garner help for his proposal, and in the end 5 Liberal MPs crossed the ground to vote with Labor and the crossbench over the contentious invoice, demanding amendments to guard transgender college students.

After the laws handed the decrease home, the federal government pulled it from debate within the Senate to keep away from one other humiliating defeat on the amendments.

Religious discrimination protections – a key Morrison authorities promise – are actually unlikely to turn into regulation earlier than the election, which is anticipated in May.