Jay Bhanushali and daughter Tara hop on viral dance trend. Watch cute video

Social media can usually be discovered abuzz with a number of developments that make folks soar on to them. Many folks take to Instagram to make Reels movies of themselves dancing and celebrities aren’t any totally different on this case. Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter, Tara, may be seen in an identical dance video that has gone viral.

The video opens to indicate Jay Bhanushali in body along with his lovable little daughter by his aspect. The two may be seen collaborating within the viral dance problem to the music Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes. Bhanushali aces the hook steps to the problem however what’s much more attention-grabbing to look at is that the little lady isn’t any much less in relation to her dancing expertise.

Little Tara may be seen matching as much as her father’s steps and even turning round to do the identical in essentially the most lovable approach ever. The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “She wanted me to do this with her.” The caption is full with a number of hashtags like #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsviral #reels #reel #reelsindia #reelsvideo #jaybhanushali #jay #tarabhanushali.

Watch the dance video posted by Jay Bhanushali proper right here:

This video was posted on Instagram round 4 days in the past and it has up to now garnered greater than a whopping 3.9 million views. It has additionally gathered many feedback from individuals who couldn’t cease adoring the toddler’s strikes.

An Instagram person took to the feedback part so as to write, “One of the best moments… Father and daughter duo… So cute.” “That last move,” factors out one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Hahaha so cute MashaAllah.”

What are your ideas on the dance video that options Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara?