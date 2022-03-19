Sports
Jay Shah’s term as Asian Cricket Council president ‘unanimously’ extended | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s time period because the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was on Saturday unanimously prolonged by a 12 months to the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The determination was taken on the ACC AGM in Colombo on Saturday.
Shah had taken over the reins of the ACC final 12 months in January 2021 from Nazmul Hassan, president, Bangladesh Cricket Board, making him the youngest administrator to be re-appointed because the ACC president.
Addressing the AGM, the ACC President, Mr Jay Shah, mentioned: “I would like to thank all of my esteemed colleagues at the ACC for reposing their faith in me and considering me worthy to carry on all the work we had begun. I humbly accept this honour and am committed to working hard with a view to organize, develop and promote our beloved sport of cricket in the region, aiding the ACC to steadily grow in stature.
“We remain committed towards ensuring the all-round development of cricket in the region, especially carrying forward the pioneering work in women’s cricket and the multiple grassroot tournaments the ACC conducts in the region around the year. The pandemic hopefully is behind us and I am keen that we adapt, innovate and help the ACC grow from strength to strength from hereon.”
Shah’s extension because the ACC president for one 12 months was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva and the nomination was backed unanimously by all the members of the ACC.
