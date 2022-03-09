Jayden Seales dents England rebuild

Tea England 145 for five (Bairstow 35*, Foakes 21*) vs West Indies

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes hoisted England out of a gap earlier than Jayden Seales broke their union to maintain West Indies on prime of their contest at tea on the opening day of the primary Test in Antigua.

After England slumped to 48 for 4 inside the primary 90 minutes of play, Bairstow and Stokes restored some semblance of order for the guests with a 67-run partnership to take them to 115 for five. But then Seales, the 20-year-old fast taking part in his fifth Test, plucked out Stokes for 36, and England went to the interval 145 for five with Bairstow not out 35 and Ben Foakes on 21.

Foakes, who earned a recall as wicketkeeper-batter in England’s post-Ashes reshuffle, regarded in glorious contact from the off, setting out at higher than a run-a-ball and dealing with simply 33 deliveries for his tea-time rating, which included three fours off one Kemar Roach over – two of them authoritative drives.

In the morning session, Roach had bowled superbly to assert two wickets, whereas Seales and Jason Holder took one every – the latter with out conceding a run from his 5 overs. Holder lastly gave up a run, 4 in reality, off the thirty third ball he bowled when Bairstow minimize a agency boundary by way of level.

West Indies had been responsible of some sloppy slips fielding and Holder was culpable when he didn’t react at second slip as Stokes, on 22, toe-ended Alzarri Joseph very clearly in his path.

Seales noticed an edge off Stokes drop simply wanting John Campbell at slip instantly earlier than conceding back-to-back fours in an eventful fortieth over, however Seales produced the proper riposte on the final ball, a fuller-length supply that moved away late to attract Stokes into an tried drive and located an edge onto leg stump.

Having gained the toss, England captain Joe Root opted to bat first on a dry, cracking pitch that he anticipated would break up additional in shiny and blustery circumstances. As anticipated, the vacationers plumped for spinner Jack Leach, whereas West Indies picked left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul alongside their four-man seam assault, leaving out. Kyle Mayers and Anderson Phillip.

Debutant opener Alex Lees, drafted into the England squad after the Ashes, scored off the fifth ball he confronted, threading Roach by way of backward level for 4. He solely survived one other three balls although, earlier than he was rapped on the entrance knee roll by a full, straight Roach supply which narrowly evaded the bat and struck consistent with center and off and, regardless of a hopeful evaluate, Lees was despatched on his manner with simply these 4 runs to his title.

Zak Crawley had regarded in respectable type early, driving Seales deftly to the boundary twice in three balls. But then Joshua da Silva took a stunner – diving low to his left as Crawley despatched an inside edge off Seales that slipped previous off stump into the keeper’s outstretched glove – and rapidly, England had been 17 for two with barely 20 minutes gone.

In ever-familiar territory with an innings resurrection using on Root’s shoulders – this time at No. 3 – it was virtually 23 for 3 when Root, on 9, slashed at a rising Roach supply which then sailed by way of the fingers of Jermaine Blackwood at third slip. As the ball raced to the boundary, either side had been left to ponder the potential significance of the second.

Roach ensured it was a moot level, in all probability to Blackwood’s reduction, as Root left the very subsequent ball, a pin-point in-ducker that clipped the highest of off stump and England had been, in reality, 27 for 3 and in a nasty place.

Dan Lawrence was reprieved in comparable trend, Blackwood lacking a tricky probability off Roach within the cordon once more, though Blackwood ultimately clung on to dismiss Lawrence, reaching for a Holder outswinger and sending a thick outdoors edge to second slip.

It fell to skilled duo Stokes and Bairstow to supply England some path, as they floor by way of the second hour of the session, including 9 runs in 8.2 overs earlier than lunch.