Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh as a Gujarati boy redefines heroism | VIDEO

Ranveer Singh starrer much-awaited trailer of his upcoming movie ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has lastly been unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the lead actor went dwell from the trailer launch occasion that happened in Mumbai. Soon after that, he took to his social media to announce the trailer launch of the movie which is able to once more present him enjoying the function of a Gujrati boy. Directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, the movie additionally options ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Shalini Pandey. Ranveer, within the movie, is seen enjoying the function of Jayeshbhai who’s quick-witted and has his coronary heart in the best place. His ‘herogiri’ is exclusive and can go away you pondering.

Speaking about his character, Ranveer stated that a personality like Jayeshbhai has not been seen. “He is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink and he is, according to me, one of the most lovable heroes in the history of Hindi cinema.” Ranveer additional says, “Hopefully, Jayeshbhai will change the definition of heroism on screen and hopefully leave an important message to people in the most entertaining and hilarious fashion. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is undoubtedly a film with the biggest heart in my body of work.”

“It will make people laugh, cry, ponder and feel really, really warm when they see a feel-good film whose hero is the most innocent and honest person that you have met in a long, long time.”

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram deal with, Ranveer wrote within the caption, “IT’S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT ~ LINK IN BIO Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!”

From fairly a number of days, he has been fairly actively displaying his pleasure. Recently, he despatched over a particular reward to actress Anushka Sharma. Sharing a glimpse of the non-fragrant bar of cleaning soap, the actress wrote, “Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from #Jayeshbhai – curious to know what will unfold tomorrow! @yrf @ranveersingh.”

Ahead the movie’s trailer launch, the actor even shared numerous posters. See them right here:

About what he loves concerning the character of Jayeshbhai and his expectations from the movie, Ranveer says, “He is quick witted and he has his heart in the right place. The script is just remarkable. You don’t find these films every day. Jayeshbhai is a rare product. It has certainly turned out to be really special. I hope we manage to entertain everyone with this film because it is really meant for everyone to enjoy.

“It is a group expertise with your folks and households. You will know if you see this trailer. It is a celebration of human spirit which is able to fill you up from inside if you expertise it on the massive display.”

The Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is produced by Maneesh Sharma and is all set to release on May 13, 2022 worldwide.

