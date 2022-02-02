Jaylen Brown Could Reportedly ‘Seek A Move’ This Offseason If Things Don’t Improve With Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — It seems the Celtics are lastly turning issues round, enjoying the model of basketball the crew has wished all season. So now can be a good time for one more report back to floor about breaking apart the crew’s promising younger duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

This newest breakup received’t occur on the commerce deadline subsequent week, however within the offseason across the draft. And it might come on the request of Brown.

Steve Bulpett, now at Heavy.com after an extended stint as a Celtics beat reporter, wrote Tuesday that a number of sources have informed him that “absent the team getting its act together and playing more to its potential, Brown could be the one to acknowledge that the mix isn’t right and seek a move.”

The Celtics will not be purchasing Brown forward of the Feb. 10 commerce deadline, however they’re listening to all affords coming their means. Boston, sitting two video games above .500 and within the play-in part of the East standings, isn’t actually able to hold up on anybody, and ought to be taking all calls simply in case something interesting crosses Brad Stevens’ desk.

Opposing groups are conscious that they’d “have to give up A LOT” for the 25-year-old swingman, who’s averaging 24.4 factors, 6.6 rebounds, and three.0 assists this season. But groups have been calling for some intel on Brown, based on Bulpett, inquiring on his growth and attempting to find out if Brown is on the middle of the Celtics’ issues. One coach detailed Brown’s frustrations with the crew when issues will not be going properly, and it principally facilities on Tatum holding onto the ball an excessive amount of.

“But when it was going bad, it was really hard to watch. It seemed like Brown was feeding off Tatum holding it. Like, Brown goes, ‘Ah, screw it. Tatum’s held it three straight times. Now if I get the ball, I’m shooting no matter what.’ That just kills what you’re trying to do as a team. You can see it happening,” the nameless coach informed Bulpett. “But if they can get it together and start playing the right way, I mean, no one denies the talent that’s there.”

This report will definitely ship some ripples via the NBA and the Celtics. But additionally it is coming from opposing executives and coaches, a few of whom most likely need a shot at buying Brown. Bulpett is extraordinarily plugged in with Celtics and NBA sources, and he’s notably near a sure Utah Jazz exec who’s a reasonably large fan of Brown’s after drafting him third general in 2016.

This might very properly be Danny Ainge messing along with his outdated franchise and making life a bit of harder for his outdated pal Stevens. Ainge likes to play his entrance workplace video games simply as a lot as he cherished to pester opponents throughout his enjoying days. This isn’t throwing a basketball off anybody’s face, however it should actually sting.

But till the Celtics turn out to be one thing apart from a middling Eastern Conference crew caught in NBA purgatory — not adequate to compete for a title and never dangerous sufficient to get a excessive draft choose — tales about breaking apart their younger combine are going to proceed to come back out.