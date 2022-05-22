Jayson Tatum calls his Game 3 performance

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum hasn’t had many dangerous nights this postseason. But when the Celtics star is off, he’s actually off.

Tatum was nowhere close to his famous person self Saturday evening at TD Garden, hitting simply three of his 14 pictures and scoring solely 10 factors in Boston’s 109-103 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

While the Heat hit nearly the whole lot to begin the sport, Tatum could not get something going. He missed each of his pictures within the first quarter and put up a goose egg for the body, as Miami raced out to a 39-18 lead.

It did not get significantly better all through the evening. Tatum scored eight factors within the second quarter, however he did not make a shot from the ground within the second half. He was 1-for-7 from downtown and had six turnovers within the Celtics’ loss.

He wasn’t more than happy along with his efficiency after the defeat.

“Six turnovers, no field goals in the second half, that is unacceptable. I have to play better,” mentioned Tatum. “I feel like I left the guys hanging tonight and that’s on me. I acknowledge that; that was a tough one.”

Jaylen Brown scored 40 factors, however the Celtics turned the ball over 24 occasions — which included 19 steals by the Heat — and simply by no means matched Miami’s depth. Tatum mentioned that half of Boston’s turnovers had been attributable to the Miami protection, whereas the opposite half had been “careless” turnovers by the Celtics.

Tatum briefly left the sport within the fourth quarter when he was damage whereas committing certainly one of his six turnovers. He crumbled after Victor Oladipo stripped him, struggling a stinger on the play.

“My neck got caught in a weird position. I went down and felt some pain and discomfort down my neck and my arm,” he defined. “Got it checked on and started to gain some feeling back. Doctors ran some tests and decided to give it a go.”

Tatum did not do a lot the remainder of the way in which after reentering the sport with 3:40 left. He took no pictures and dedicated his sixth and closing turnover of the evening with simply over a minute to play and the Celtics down by six.

It was an enormous missed alternative by the Celtics, who had been capable of lower Miami’s lead all the way down to only one within the fourth quarter. The Heat performed with out star Jimmy Butler within the second half, leaving the door open for a Boston comeback. The Celtics, nevertheless, by no means kicked that door open all the way in which, and loads of that has to do with Tatum struggling all through his 41 minutes on the ground.

He vows to be higher going ahead, and there’s motive to imagine that he’ll just do that. Tatum additionally had a foul Game 3 final collection in opposition to Milwaukee, when he scored simply 10 factors off 4-for-19 taking pictures. He responded with a 30-point displaying in a Game 4 victory over the Bucks, and went on to common 33.3 factors off 48 p.c taking pictures the remainder of the way in which in opposition to Milwaukee.

He’s promising one other turnaround for Boston in Monday evening’s Game 4.

“I just have to play better. Simple as that,” he mentioned. “This time of the season, everything on the line, I just have to play better.”