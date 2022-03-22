Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week — Again

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum is admittedly racking up the awards this season. The Celtics ahead was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, the second time this month that Tatum has received the award.

It’s the third time this season that Tatum has obtained the award, which matches the franchise document held by Larry Bird. Tatum’s seven Player of the Week awards for his profession are the third-most in Celtics franchise historical past.

READ MORE: Bruins Sign Jake DeBrusk To Two-Year Extension, Forward Not Dealt Ahead Of Monday’s Trade Deadline

Tatum averaged 29.3 factors off 59.2 p.c taking pictures (together with 57.1 p.c from three-point vary), 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per recreation in Boston’s three contests final week. All three video games had been on the highway, and the Celtics received all three.

Tatum received his epic week began with a 26-point, 12-rebound displaying in Boston’s 110-88 win over the Golden State Warriors. He adopted it up by hitting 12 of his 16 pictures and scoring 32 factors in a 126-97 win over the Kings in Sacramento. He capped his week off with a 30-point recreation, to go along with seven assists and 6 rebounds, in Boston’s 124-104 win over the Nuggets in Denver.

READ MORE: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Ruled Out For Monday Night’s Celtics-Thunder Game

The Celtics’ star was considered one of 4 gamers within the East to common 29.0 factors and seven.0 rebounds final week, and the one member of the group to hit not less than 52 p.c of his pictures. He shot 69.7 p.c from the ground and 13-of-20 from downtown in Boston’s wins over the Kings and Nuggets.

For the season, Tatum is averaging a career-high 26.9 factors per recreation, and is considered one of seven gamers averaging 26 factors and eight.0 rebounds this season.

MORE NEWS: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Tease Patriots Fans With Fancy Video On Social Media

Jaylen Brown was additionally a finalist for this week’s awards after he averaged 28.3 factors and 5.3 rebounds throughout Boston’s three wins.